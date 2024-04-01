Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.51. 466,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,191. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

