Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $169.54 and last traded at $169.58. 15,879,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 61,242,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.48.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,461,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,657,911,000 after buying an additional 26,572,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

