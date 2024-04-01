Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.27 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $366.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00025767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

