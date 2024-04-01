Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $64.93

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.