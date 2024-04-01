Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price at $40.57

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

