Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price at $56.20

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. Rapid7 has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,500,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

