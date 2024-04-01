Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $243.20

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.20.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %

Primerica stock opened at $252.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.57. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica has a 52-week low of $166.41 and a 52-week high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.