Analysts Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target at $25.42

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

