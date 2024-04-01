Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target at $37.13

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

