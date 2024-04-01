Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $25.83

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,716,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

