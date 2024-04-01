Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $137.13

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 238.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,588,000 after buying an additional 901,424 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after buying an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

