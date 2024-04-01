Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,642. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.