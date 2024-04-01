Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 3,655 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after buying an additional 57,971,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 597,970 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 878.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 242,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,846,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,879. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

