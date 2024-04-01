Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 290,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 149,466 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.11.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,138,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
