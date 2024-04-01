Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 290,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 149,466 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.11.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,138,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.