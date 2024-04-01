American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.