American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 886,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.78. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.