American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $243.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $229.00 to $243.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.84.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,785,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,458,454,000 after purchasing an additional 448,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 270,173 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

