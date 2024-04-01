Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,491,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,765,741 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AS shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

