AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.26

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19627663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 13.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $847.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

