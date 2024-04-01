Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 0.1% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $217.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $180.49. Approximately 11,422,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,743,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.38.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,469.0% in the 1st quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,659,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

