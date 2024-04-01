Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

AMZN stock remained flat at $180.38 during trading on Monday. 13,613,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,770,016. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. King Wealth raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

