AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$33.23 Average PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.75.

ALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

ALA opened at C$29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.94 and a twelve month high of C$29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1540677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total value of C$473,200.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,275 shares of company stock worth $977,991. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

