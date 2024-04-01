Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $5.76 on Monday, reaching $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,625. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $180.54 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

