Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.26. 859,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,985. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $194.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

