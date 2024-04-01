Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $31,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after buying an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after buying an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 319,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,755. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

