Alta Capital Management LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $158,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of INFY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.55. 5,129,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,429,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.