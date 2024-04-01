Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,884 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.83. 2,912,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,091,254. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

