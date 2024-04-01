Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Napco Security Technologies worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

