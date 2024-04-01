Alta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,015 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $481,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.48. The stock had a trading volume of 339,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,905. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $256.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.23.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

