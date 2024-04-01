Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $38.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

