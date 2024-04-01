Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of AWEVF stock remained flat at $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,540. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

