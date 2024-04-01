Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 0% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $157.81 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005317 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011129 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Profile
Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.