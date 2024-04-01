Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.01

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.01 and last traded at $81.85, with a volume of 80234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.