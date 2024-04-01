Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.58 and last traded at $73.09. Approximately 7,596,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,986,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.