Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.70.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $131.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

