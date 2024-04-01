Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50. The stock traded as high as C$20.39 and last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 391923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.97.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7749321 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

