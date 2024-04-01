Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 492,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,467.0 days.

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

