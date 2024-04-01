Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.45

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Air China Trading Down 6.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.
