Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.58

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 1049273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

