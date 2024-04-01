AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. 2,931,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,888,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

