Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.36.

NYSE:AFL opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. Aflac has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Aflac by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

