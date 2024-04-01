Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.73

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 14079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $70,582.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $65,767.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
