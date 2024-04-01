aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $452.45 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $452.45 million and $8.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001524 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

