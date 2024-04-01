Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,858. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
About Adventus Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.