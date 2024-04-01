Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $181.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,041,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,194,391. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.93 billion, a PE ratio of 350.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.