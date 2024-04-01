Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $73,882,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,014,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,595. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

