Adobe’s (ADBE) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $504.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.42. Adobe has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

