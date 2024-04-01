Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,867 shares in the company, valued at $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $110,136. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 5,161,290 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,672,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 35.85 and a current ratio of 19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.10. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

