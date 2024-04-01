Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of ATNM opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

