Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of ACRDF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

